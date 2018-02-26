Senior Digital Project Manager

Progressive GE
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Sunday, February 25, 2018 - 10:36pm

About the Role:

An organization based in the Sydney CBD is recruiting for a Senior Digital PM for an initial 6 month period.

In this role you will be responsible for general project management duties including:


* Project Management responsibility for the delivery of assigned projects
* Day to day management of project schedule, budget & scope
* Management of day to day project management activities - e.g. daily stand-ups; allocations of project tasks

 

As well as the above the company is looking for the following skills and experience:


* Strong technology PM, skills experience commensurate with Senior PM role (5 - 10 years).
* Proven delivery track record in complex technology environments, with digital delivery experience of customer facing applications - mobile, tablet or web.
* Strong Project Management / Project Governance experience
* Strong Financial / Vendor / Commercial acumen
* Strong Negotiation / Stakeholder Management Skills
* Ability to deal with ambiguity /changing requirements
* Ability to deal with difficult stakeholders

Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
IT Project Manager Jobs
£112 to £124 per hour
