Senior Cost Estimator - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role:My Client is a an international consultancy rapidly expanding and are currently looking for a Senior Cost Estimator to work on several projects. The Client is searching someone who has experience on various refinery projects between middle to large scale projects.
The Cost Estimator will be required to have experience in:
Analysing specifications including sketches, blueprints, bills of materials and calculate costs
Computing cost estimates of raw materials or subcontracted work order and labor
Preparing cost reports and presents finding to management
Assist in preparation of larger complex estimates
Have 10-15 years experience on cost estimation
Experience in Aspen tools
Consultants interested in a 6 month renewable contract, please feel free to apply to the link