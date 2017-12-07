Senior Cost Estimator - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29

My Client is a an international consultancy rapidly expanding and are currently looking for a Senior Cost Estimator to work on several projects. The Client is searching someone who has experience on various refinery projects between middle to large scale projects.The Cost Estimator will be required to have experience in:Analysing specifications including sketches, blueprints, bills of materials and calculate costsComputing cost estimates of raw materials or subcontracted work order and laborPreparing cost reports and presents finding to managementAssist in preparation of larger complex estimatesHave 10-15 years experience on cost estimationExperience in Aspen toolsConsultants interested in a 6 month renewable contract, please feel free to apply to the link