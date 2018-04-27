Company Leap29

Location Netherlands,Europe

Senior Cost Estimator - The Hague, Netherlands

Leap29 is currently seeking a Cost Estimator with experience in leading middle and large-scale projects, within the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets.The right candidate will be able to show superior leadership skills in a complex multi-office environment, have a willingness to work collaboratively in the Cost Management Services team, as well as with specialists from other technical disciplines and as part of a joint venture or alliance, and setting demanding goals for themselves and others.6 Month Renewable ContractThe Hague, NetherlandsASAPJob Skills and responsibilities;Some aspects of the role include:• Evaluate specifications containing sketches, blueprints, bills of material or sample layouts, and calculate costs using labour and material pricing schedules and historical data• Calculate cost estimates of raw materials or subcontracted work and labour• Arrange cost reports and present findings• Contribute to development of new techniques and standards• Assist in the preparation of larger and more complex estimates• Conduct briefings and participate in technical meetings• Maintaining strong business relationships• Work flexiblyTraining and Experience;• Strong background and experience in professional Estimating services - more than 10 years' experience• Proficient using Aspen Cost Estimating tools is an advantage• Experience developing and building business relationships at a senior level• Bachelor's degree (technical discipline)This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.