Company Wood

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Senior Cost Engineer with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood (formerly Amec Fostter Wheeler) to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities

* Lead the development of cost estimates prepared by contractors during Conceptual & FEED phases including developing Estimate Basis Memorandums and Estimate Confidence Packages* Prepare cost estimates for contract variations including the review and evaluation of contractor submitted variations* Lead the review and assessment of variations with contractors through to agreement and conclusion of the related variation order* Work with Quantity Surveyor and Discipline engineers to validate the scope of work, BOQs and MTOs for all variations and additional scope items from the relevant supporting project drawings and obtain BOQs / MTOs endorsement by Company's discipline engineers* Analyze work activities, manpower and GCC productivities in generating new work unit rates with Contractors* Coordinate with project Commercial to obtain local market quotes and trend to estimate cost for any variations or additional works* Review / Participate in the preparation of annual client Business Plan and related cost quarterly cost forecasts* Lead the development of bid check estimates and cost breakdown structure to be used for commercial evaluation and tendering* Provide analysis of contract payment terms and related cash flow* Participate in the preparation of Business Cases and in developing required cost justification assessments for approval by Senior Management* Conduct peer reviews of in-house Project Cost Estimates prepared by the ECW, AUP, EPC-1& EPC-2 teams* Establish and implement Project cost estimating database for benchmarking and reference* Lead the development, review, analysis and evaluation of costs related to contractor claims and identify potential cost risk events and evaluate related cost impact* Assist in the preparation of the final project close-out report and fixed asset register* Perform other related duties as assigned by supervisor such as ongoing training and development of assigned UAE national employees and any other assignments, as and when required

* Bachelor degree in Engineering* Over 12 years' experience in cost estimation and reporting protocols for all Contract / Agreement types in major Oil & Gas Industry, both Onshore and Offshore* Knowledge of special application cost estimation software packages* Fluent in English (read, write, speak)

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com

