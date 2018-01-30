About the Role:
WorleyParsons are looking for a Senior Corrosion Engineer to join their team in Aberdeen on a contract basis.
Role Overview
* Provide corrosion engineering support consistant with operational requirements
* Provide technical support to RBA expert group sessions
* Manage the ACET and MCDR databases
* Assist in maintaining the suite of corrosion management documents
* Provide monthly corrosion management updates and annual reviews
Key Responsibilities
* Input to the ongoing management of the installation annual inspection plan, making use of Work Mate, ACET etc
* Prepare, manage, and chair monthly corrosion meetings. Preparation of Annual Corrosion Report
* Recommend actions following from inspection anomalies and failures. Recommend changes where appropriate
* Review and maintain the MCDR database
* Provide technical assessment and interpretation of information in ACET, corrosion monitoring data etc
* Assist with the delivery of KPI's
* Present results and findings, both written and verbal, in a concise and professional manner
* Participate in and provide input to RBA sessions
* Undertake or co-ordinate failure investigations
* Maintain and develop current awareness of relevant technology, codes and standards, strategies and legislation
* Liaise with other disciplines, departments, project personnel, vendors, clients, etc
Role Requirements
* Minimum UK Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject
* Experienced corrosion engineer with sound technical background and expertise.
* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation
* Experienced in the application of design and assessment methods used within metallurgy, corrosion engineering and welding.
* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting.
* Aware of commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering.
* Able to estimate man-hours for all aspects of work.
* Able to work with other disciplines to meet delivery dates
* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work
* Competent in design safety / environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates
* Self motivated to deliver solutions on schedule and to budget.
* Ability to build good client relationships and develop new opportunities in the course of delivering high value technical solutions.
* Flexible with a proactive approach to problem solving.
* Capable of developing and applying innovative technical methods and solutions.
* Determination to achieve personal objectives and goals.
* Capable of understanding client requirements and developing corresponding workscopes, budgets and schedules.
* Ability to interface with clients and present technically complex or novel concepts to both technical experts and non-specialists.
* Capable of producing clear and concise technical reports to a high professional standard.
* Capable of working effectively within and contributing towards team based culture.
* Capable of being involved in identifying group objectives.