Senior Controls Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Sheffield,South Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Salary £45k plus enhancements



The key aspects of your role would be to:



* Work with clients to identify solutions appropriate to them.

* Capture customer requirements and produce appropriate levels of design specifications.

* Develop Test Strategies and produce Test Specifications.

* Configure control systems (SCADA and PLC).

* Investigate and resolve problems with control and safety systems.

* Give clear, effective presentations to customers on status of their work.



To succeed in this we expect you to have good analytical and problem-solving ability and be someone who is:

* readily able to capture information, analyse it, and articulate an appropriate solution;

* capable of communicating clearly both in written and interactive form;

* self-motivated and self-sufficient working away from the office;

* a person who interacts well with others in a manner that instils confidence;

* able to lead a small team, including mentoring others to help them grow in their roles;

* confident and calm under pressure, and not afraid to admit mistakes;

* disciplined to deliver technical requirements while achieving time and budget constraints;

* able to balance multiple pieces of work to ensure that all are progressed as expected.



As for your qualifications and experience, we are looking for a good selection of the following:

* degree/ HND in an engineering subject;

* proficient in Microsoft Office products;

* proficient in a range of PLC and SCADA products with good knowledge of both hardware and software;

* experienced with panel design, including electrical aspects; ability to use AutoCAD desirable;

* proficient in functional safety and familiar with IEC 61508;

* good knowledge and understanding of upstream oil and gas;

* medically fit and certified to work offshore UKCS.



This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a role with a well-respected UK company where you will be rewarded with a competitive salary and benefits package. If you would like to share in our ongoing success, apply with your CV for immediate consideration.



Our benefits include a competitive salary, company bonus scheme, 25 days holiday + bank holidays, an attractive pension, life cover, employee referral bonuses, childcare vouchers and more.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of managing your application.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £40000 to £45000 Per year

Apply Apply Now