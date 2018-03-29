About the Role:
The Role:
We are currently recruiting for a Senior Contracts Specialist to provide a professional sourcing conduit between the Industry Supply Chain and internal customers. Providing Supply Chain Management expertise, support and co-ordination for contracted service activities. Develop the commercial and strategic commercial direction for key contracts.
Key responsibilities
Supply Chain Management
* Support and drive Contract Management of key business contracts
* Maintain Contract Documentation that is in compliance with audit requirements and good business practices
* Support the development and implementation of Contract Management Plans and participation in Contract Review Meetings and Contract Steering Meetings
* Actively seek out new Service opportunities including negotiate and maintain Frame Agreements
* Develop for client review/approval: contract strategies, vendor selection, bid packages, commercial evaluation criteria and analyses, compensation structures and award recommendations
* Solicits commercial proposals and negotiates contractual terms and conditions
* Functions as a key liaison between Company clients, Contractors and Company's service groups to ensure development of corporately acceptable contracts
* Help identify and support regional and global business initiatives and best practices
* Implement and maintain Company's E-procurement processes and tools. E.g. ePayables
* Coordinate approval of Contract Strategy & Procurement Plan, Bidders List and Contract Awards by the Procurement Council / Partners where appropriate
* Manage / Support the handling of any Claims
* Utilise procurement tools available to the group i.e. SAP, eSourcing, gCMS
* Drive improvement of P2P processes and KPI's e.g. ePayables
Commercial Contract Management
* Develop commercial & strategic direction for Top 2/3 major term contracts
The Company:
.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Degree level qualification - Essential
* Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply qualification or working towards chartership - Desirable
* Similar working experience in the oil & gas industry or other regulated industry - Essential
* Demonstrate effective interpersonal, leadership skills and supervisory competence - Essential
* Ability to use Microsoft packages and Procurement ERP systems (e.g. SAP) - Essential
* Good reporting, communication and workload management - Essential
