About the Role:

The Role:

We are currently recruiting for a Senior Contracts Specialist to provide a professional sourcing conduit between the Industry Supply Chain and internal customers. Providing Supply Chain Management expertise, support and co-ordination for contracted service activities. Develop the commercial and strategic commercial direction for key contracts.



Key responsibilities

Supply Chain Management

* Support and drive Contract Management of key business contracts

* Maintain Contract Documentation that is in compliance with audit requirements and good business practices

* Support the development and implementation of Contract Management Plans and participation in Contract Review Meetings and Contract Steering Meetings

* Actively seek out new Service opportunities including negotiate and maintain Frame Agreements

* Develop for client review/approval: contract strategies, vendor selection, bid packages, commercial evaluation criteria and analyses, compensation structures and award recommendations

* Solicits commercial proposals and negotiates contractual terms and conditions

* Functions as a key liaison between Company clients, Contractors and Company's service groups to ensure development of corporately acceptable contracts

* Help identify and support regional and global business initiatives and best practices

* Implement and maintain Company's E-procurement processes and tools. E.g. ePayables

* Coordinate approval of Contract Strategy & Procurement Plan, Bidders List and Contract Awards by the Procurement Council / Partners where appropriate

* Manage / Support the handling of any Claims

* Utilise procurement tools available to the group i.e. SAP, eSourcing, gCMS

* Drive improvement of P2P processes and KPI's e.g. ePayables



Commercial Contract Management

* Develop commercial & strategic direction for Top 2/3 major term contracts



The Company:

Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree level qualification - Essential

* Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply qualification or working towards chartership - Desirable

* Similar working experience in the oil & gas industry or other regulated industry - Essential

* Demonstrate effective interpersonal, leadership skills and supervisory competence - Essential

* Ability to use Microsoft packages and Procurement ERP systems (e.g. SAP) - Essential

* Good reporting, communication and workload management - Essential



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

