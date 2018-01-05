Company Eden Scott

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Senior Contracts Engineer to provide contractual and commercial support within the Tendering Department.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Senior Contracts Engineer is responsible for providing all commercial and contractual advice to the management team (including historical data) to assist with the pricing strategy of the tender. The successful candidate will compile and manage all commercial and contractual qualifications for the tender submission and review all technical qualifications as well as assisting the Proposals Coordinator with the compilation of the tender document.

Ensuring a proper handover of all tender documents between from Tendering to Operations project team in the event of Contract Award whilst highlighting any major commercial or contractual risks or issues to the relevant Commercial/Project Managers is also a key part of the role.

Other duties include:

* Assist Company with project cost analysis to support improvements in estimating and business improvements in project teams* Supporting the Operational Leadership Team and/or other Management Forums completing specific focused tasks, to support the continuing improvement in operational excellence and the long term company strategy* Responsible for supporting and guidance of Contracts Engineers and Graduate Contracts Engineers as well as all activities, commercial and contractual associated with preparation, submission and negotiation of tender proposals* Provide support and guidance to Contracts Engineers and other members of the Commercial Department and Tendering team* Liaise with Project Manager-Tendering /Business Development as required to take receipt of tender documentation* Work closely with the Project Engineer/technical support persons to develop the optimum tender solution with least risk* Review and acknowledge ITT documentation, distribute to relevant departments and hold internal review meetings as per the tender process

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must be educated to degree level, preferably with a Law, Business or Quantity Surveying qualification and have considerable work experience as a Contracts Engineer (preferably within the Oil & Gas or Construction industries).

A sound contractual knowledge and analytical skills is required along with prior experience of tendering or project execution (including estimating, qualification of contract and commercial documentation, negotiating, cost forecasting and reporting).

