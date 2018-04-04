Senior Consultant

Company Progressive GE

Location Australia,Australasia

About the Role:

Certified Workday Consultant

Put your experience with Workday HCM into practice! Fantastic opportunity for a Certified Workday Consultant to work with one of the leading aviation companies in the world during an initial 6 months contract with the possibility of extension.

Your skills and experience

* Workday Certification* Associate's degree or relevant experience in the field of computer science, business intelligence or human resources.* Solid Experience with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) Reporting and Integration.* 5+ years of overall IT experience* 3+ years experience in Workday Report writer.

Please note that you need full working rights in Australia to apply for this role.



Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £450 to £550 Per hour

