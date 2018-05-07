Company WorleyParsons

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Senior Construction Engineer in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months. Rotational travel to Lagos, Nigeria will be required.

Role Overview

You will join our Construction Management Team of highly experienced and competent construction personnel who manage and facilitate construction teams, materials, tools, plant and equipment. We execute established 'best practice' construction working practices, procedures and systems, supporting safe and effective execution of Brownfield and Asset Management projects both onshore and offshore. The Construction function responsibilities include; input into design ensuring implementation of construction best practice and development of optimum, sequenced build philosophies in support of schedule and cost reduction Management and execution of offshore hook up of new facilities and extensive offshore modification work scopes (Brownfield). In addition, the provision of construction management services globally, to manage third party construction and fabrication facilities on behalf of clients.

Key Responsibilities

* Accountable for the safe and timely preparation and execution of the project multi-discipline commissioning work scope, in adhereance with project HSEQ safety targets, plans, procedures and practices* Accountable for ensuring all multi-discpline commissioning workscope is carried out in accordance with project commissionin specifications, standards and procedures* Accountable for developing the project comissioning strategy and approving commissioning procedures* Accountable for ensuring all commissioning workscopes is carried out in accordance with project schedules and budget* Supervise the safe completion of the project multi-discipline pre-commissioning/commissioning work-scope* Supervise and support the project Commissioning Team* Provide multi-discipline commissioning input into the project design phase.* Provide multi-discipline commissioning input to the project plans and schedules* Develop project multi-discipline commissioning strategy documents* Review/approve and supervise the design and installation of minor temporary commissioning systems / supplies* Review and approve multi-discipline commissioning procedures / workpacks* Ensure compliance with project standards, specifications and procedures* Ensure all commissioning activities adhere to all applicable site / project safety procedures and practices* Actively participate in all company and project safety initiatives* Liaise with the project engineering office to ensure that the applicable fabrication drawings are produced in line with commissioning requirements* Audit site/project commissioning activities on a regular basis to ensure all compliance with project safety, environmental, and quality requirements* Monitor and report commissioning progress on a regular basis* Approve all system/sub-system mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning sign-off certificates/milestones* Ensure a safe Permit to Work and isolation system is in place and adhered to* Manage/attend project HAZID's / Risk Assessments

Role Requirements

Essential

* HNC in associated discipline background* Demonstrable experience in similar role plus recoginised discipline trade qualifications* IT Literate (all major software packages e.g.: Excel, Word)

Desireable

* HND in associated discipline background Competencies* Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of Oil & Gas related SHEQ processes and procedures* Ability to work to and deliver project milestones in a consistent and structured manner* Ability to work in a team environment and provide guidence to other team members* Ability to follow / comply to / implement working proceses and procedures* Good understanding of construction / commissioning activities / processes* Ability to interpret / understand / red-line project procedures and drawings, in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's D&ID's, G.A's* Ability to produce technical documents, procedures and reports relating to the workpack process.* IT Literate in all major software packages (Word / Excel)* Ability to compile technical queries to a high standard and provide acceptable solutions to design team for consideration* Ability to identify/scope accurate workscope requirements, tools, consumables etc and produce detailed workscope estimates

