Senior Commissioning Engineer

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Commissioning Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry. The scope of work will be for 8 months based between our office in Aberdeen and offshore.

You will join our Construction Management Team of highly experienced and competent construction personnel who manage and facilitate construction teams, materials, tools, plant and equipment. We execute established 'best practice' construction working practices, procedures and systems, supporting safe and effective execution of Brownfield and Asset Management projects both onshore and offshore.

The Construction function responsibilities include; input into design ensuring implementation of construction best practice and development of optimum, sequenced build philosophies in support of schedule and cost reduction Management and execution of offshore hook up of new facilities and extensive offshore modification work scopes (Brownfield). In addition, the provision of construction management services globally, to manage third party construction and fabrication facilities on behalf of clients.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Role Responsibilities

* Accountable for the safe and timely preparation and execution of the project Instrument & Mechanical commissioning work scope, in adherence with project HSEQ safety targets, procedures and practices* Accountable for ensuring all instrument/mechanical commissioning is carried out in accordance with project commissioning specifications, standards and procedures* Accountable for developing the project instrument commissioning strategy and approving instrument/mechanical procedures* Accountable for ensuring instrument/mechanical commissioning is carried out in accordance with project schedules and budget* To play an active role in ensuring that all project HSE goals are achieved and where possible exceeded* To process safe completion of designated instrument commissioning activities in line with the project schedule and milestones in a consistent and timely manner* To assist in maintenance of the project budget through diligence and utilisation of efficient and working practices* Supervise the safe completion of the project instrument/mechanical pre-commissioning/commissioning work-scope* Supervise and support the project Instrument/mechanical Commissioning Team* Provide instrument/mechanical commissioning input to the project plans and schedules* Develop project instrument & mechanical commissioning strategy documents* Review/approve and supervise the design and installation of minor temporary instrument systems / supplies* Review and approve instrument/mechanical commissioning procedures - ensure compliance with project standards, specifications and procedures* Ensure all instrument/mechanical commissioning activities adhere to all applicable site / project safety procedures and practices* Actively participate in all company and project safety initiatives* Monitor and report instrument/mechanical commissioning progress on a regular basis* Approve all instrument system/sub-system mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning sign-off certificates/milestones* Ensure a safe Instrument Permit to Work and isolation system is in place and adhered to* Manage/attend project HAZID's / Risk Assessments

Role Requirements

* Proven experience as a Commissioning Engineer on an oil and gas project or related industry project* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices / procedures* Offshore experience in similar role* Knowledge and use of planning systems* Budget and cost control experience* Demonstrates a commitment to safety* Flexible and able to comply/adapt to company and client requirements* Delivery focused and committed to achievement of project goals* Ability to interact with other departments / disciplines* Confident and able to work on own initiative* Able to work in a multi cultural environment

