About the Role:
Role Overview:
WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Commercial Administrator to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen on a permanent staff basis.
Key Responsibilities:
* Maintain and promote a safe working environment.
* Ability to supervise a small commercial team
* Undertake commercial and contractual administration of relevant project in accordance with all relevant WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures and in line with the terms of the contract
* Responsible for development and submission of project client invoice in accordance with terms and conditions of the contract, this task involves a detailed understanding of the project WBS in order to allocate invoiced costs to the correct asset and specific job.
* Ensure that payments to WorleyParsons are made in accordance with the terms of the contract.
* Responsible for preparing monthly profit and loss statement for the project including making and justifying cost and turnover accruals, providing variance analysis to forecast and updating forecast on a monthly basis
* Responsible for providing Project Commercial Team Lead detailed information on the margin by cost type on a monthly basis.
* Submission of variations, contract amendment requests and claims in accordance with contract requirements
* Administration of KPI scheme in accordance with terms of contract.
* Build-up of revised contract rates and prices.
* Agreement of final accounts and close out of contracts in accordance with contract requirements.
* Produce monthly and quarterly commercial information for management reports
* Assist subcontracts engineer where required in placing subcontracts and call offs and assist in reviewing and negotiating subcontract terms and conditions
Role Requirements:
* Demonstrable experience in similar role.
* Self-starter with proven track record of delivery, continual improvement with the ability to work to tight and challenging deadlines
* Must have a proactive approach and be able to develop appropriate solutions to project challenges
* University graduate with one of the following qualifications is desirable but not essential, quantity surveying, law, business studies, accounting and finance or other appropriate discipline
* Membership of a professional institution (e.g. RICS, CIMA) desirable however not absolutely essential
* Maintain confidentiality at all times
* Experience of using Oracle based financial system
* Firm Understanding of the terms and conditions of OCA