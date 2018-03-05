Senior Client Relations Manager

Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

Bachelor degree in Engineering or any similar scientific discipline

0 to 8 years of experience in operations roles in the Oilfield services sector, with basic financial and knowledge

Oilfield production and completions experience and knowledge, field and office based

Technical expertise pertaining to oilfield services operations

Good business and financial analysis skills

Ability to work under pressure and to tight/challenging deadlines

Good understanding of the business value chain

Ability to coordinate and communicate with clients and partners

Basic understanding of technical, legal and project finance knowledge

Interpersonal, teamwork and cooperation skills

Thorough attention to detail

Purpose:Job holders at this level execute the Business Development/Client Relations activities of moderate to high complexity/magnitude (which entails parameters like, new technology, high risk country, low ease of doing business, high rate of return and other financials expected, complex tax framework, complicated government structures/legal framework, no existing relationship, etc.).Mid-level professionals working with a noticeable degree of independence across the organization, provide coaching and guidance to junior team members.Department:The purpose of the Client Relations is to build and maintain client relationships, and develop financial bid packages in order to provide a compelling solution that is sustainable and maximizes the value for money to the clients, whilst enabling growth of asset portfolio to meet its long-term strategic targets.Qualifications:Essential experience:Skills:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.