Senior Civil Designer - Underground

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for 3 Senior Civil Underground Designer's with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Preparation and setting out of UG layouts with drainage networks including drains, pipes, roads and paving as per plot plans, vendor data and other departments input, following technical work practices, standards, specifications, plot plans, P&ID's and vendor data* Preparation of Road, Paving and Fencing drawings* Preparation of standard drawings for all Underground items* Reports clashes and participates in clash check exercises* Co-ordination with other disciplines for input and changes* Co-ordinates with other designers* Ensures all files are upto date with respect to the deliverables responsible for* Ensuring that drafting activities are carried out within the established time schedule and within the allocated manhour budget

* Diploma or similar with experience in Refinery / Petrochemical / Chemical / Power / Pharmaceutical Plant Projects.* Knowledge in 2D and 3D drafting Bentley Microstation V8i* Working knowledge of Bentley InRoads and/or Windes (Microdrainage) would be considered an advantage

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

