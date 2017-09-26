Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior C&I Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Develop specification and prepare material requisitions for control systems, instruments, control valves and all other instruments* Issue material requisitions to the Material Management Department for enquiry, order placement and for any subsequent revisions* Prepare the Master Requisition Index and update and issue it on a regular basis* Review Vendors' quotations, prepare technical quotation evaluation and recommend the final technically acceptable Vendor, in conjunction with Materials Management Department commercial quotation evaluation. Technically approve Order Variation Summaries* Hold coordination meetings and engineering review meetings with Vendors of major equipment as required* Assess progress and procedure associated reports and input to the DMS. Derive and suggest plans to recover slippage, correct inefficiency and to take any resulting agreed actions* Advise the Chief / Principal Instrument Engineer of any major slippages and their causes, all policy matters, major technical problems and unresolved differences with other Groups, and requests for changes by the Client which may constitute a contract change* Assist in the preparation of Auxiliary Flow Diagrams as necessary* Establish and maintain a filing system of project documents* Arrange for the transfer of records to storage, microfilming and for destruction* Prepare, check, approve and provide technical input into project deliverables to the required quality standards in conformance with or better than, the approved budget and programme* To provide relevant knowledgeable practical skills in the response and actions for:* Site visits and site surveys* Supplier, vendor, contractor, client and site related discussions* To prepare and support discipline contributions to Proposals including:* Interpretation of the discipline technical content of the Enquiry and understanding the relationship with other disciplines

* Diploma / Bachelor's degree of instrumentation and control engineering* 10 years of experience in a similar role* To be technically astute and conversant with the lasted advances in technology* Ability to deliver documentation that is technical correct to the required standard and schedule* Understand and control Material Take Off* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful and proactive* Possess good interpersonal skills with sound written and oral communication skills* Previous Aramco / GCC Project experience with major Engineering Contractor preferred* Amec Foster Wheeler experience an advantage

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now