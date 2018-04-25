Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Senior Category Analyst- Rigs

The Rigs Category Sr Analyst position is based in Houston, Texas and will be part of the Global Category Management Team, reporting to the Global Category Manager for Rigs. The Rigs Category Sr Analyst will be a key member of the team responsible for managing and coordinating global contracts and preferred supplier relationships for onshore and offshore drilling rigs, workover rigs, and light well intervention vessels.



The successful candidate will work closely and develop strong business relationships with Drilling and Completions engineering and operations teams:

* Drive integrated value creation through heavy involvement in cross-functional category management teams.

* Develop comprehensive, cross asset solutions which underpin a sustainable competitive advantage for client.

* Tailor category strategies which deliver the lowest, direct and indirect, lifecycle costs.

* Implement commercial solutions which increase client ability to be nimble and responsive in the marketplace.

* Partner and collaborate with key service suppliers to identify opportunities and extract maximum value out of cient relationships.



The successful candidate will help establish a best-in-class category management foundation which will drive standardization, efficiencies, and informed decision making which will be achieved through:

* Market Intelligence (through the development and management of market intelligence materials).

* Sourcing (through the development of category strategies and sourcing templates).

* Supplier evaluations (through the development of an objective supplier evaluation mechanism).

* Contracting (through the development of Global Frame Agreements and Model Contracts).

* Supplier Relationship Management (through the development of performance scorecards & KPIs, use of analytical tools and collaborative platforms to drive value).



The successful candidate will be an execution-oriented self-starter and have a strong background in the following areas:

* Category Management in the E&P Drilling & Completions space

* Oil & Gas industry, to include Oil & Gas economics, security of supply risks, and supplier market.

* Category Management, to include strategy development, sourcing execution, and contracting.

* Supplier Development, to include supplier collaboration and continuous improvement.

* Leadership and cross-functional influencing skills.



Key Accountabilities



* Support the management a comprehensive onshore and offshore portfolio of direct D&C category expenditure.

* Build strong internal networks amongst stakeholders (Asset Leads, Project Leads, D&C Managers, D&C Engineering Managers, Superintendents, and Supply Chain).

* Play a leadership role on cross-functional category teams focused on integrated value creation.

* Manage the 'end to end' sourcing process; market analysis, demand management, supplier qualification, procurement strategy development, negotiation, and contractor performance management for assigned projects.

* Deliver 'economic' category-level, enterprise-first focused solutions through deep understanding of both asset/project-level economics and category-level cost targets.

* Develop appropriate risk mitigation strategies to address security of supply risks during both falling & rising markets.

* Drive solutions for tomorrow's challenges through leveraged use of data analytics and increased supplier collaboration

* Maximize supplier performance through robust performance scorecards, KPIs, and supplier relationship management programs to develop sustainable competitive advantages.

* Provide client with updated onshore and offshore market intelligence and influence the development of company plans on the basis of this information.

* Review and amend category plans to account for regional factors including tax, legal, and local content considerations.

* Ensure compliance with legislative regulations and corporate policies and procedures (Sarbanes-Oxley, FCPA, etc).

* Proactively participate and provide leadership in support of Environmental, Health, Safety, and Social Responsibility initiatives.

* Collaborate with other Supply Chain representatives in order to maximize opportunities across D&C categories and assets.



Skills and Experience



* Bachelor's Degree from an accredited university in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Accounting, or Engineering (or similar experience).

* 3-5 Years of category management / procurement experience required, with a minimum of 2 years drilling and completions experience preferred

* Thorough understanding of how rigs (completions) fit within the upstream value chain

* Ability to visualize industry trends and direction as a basis for formalizing category strategies.

* Demonstrated delivery through dynamic industry cycles

* Proven track record of category management/procurement delivery for a major contractor or operator.

* Gravitas and maturity to stand ground and maintain objectiveness on critical issues.

* Strong analytical skills, familiarity with should cost models, and ability to conceptualize and develop strategies which address business-related concepts.

* Ability to operate effectively in an environment with a level of ambiguity and changing priorities.

* Good verbal and written communication skills; ability to prepare and deliver compelling business presentations.

* Good organizational skills and ability to perform under pressure.



