Senior CAD Designer

Company Wood

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for 3 Senior Designer's with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Preparation and setting out of UG layouts with drainage networks including drains, pipes, roads and paving as per plot plans, vendor data and other departments input, following technical work practices, standards, specifications, plot plans, P&ID's and vendor data* Preparation of Road, Paving and Fencing drawings* Preparation of standard drawings for all Underground items* Reports clashes and participates in clash check exercises* Co-ordination with other disciplines for input and changes* Co-ordinates with other designers* Ensures all files are upto date with respect to the deliverables responsible for* Ensuring that drafting activities are carried out within the established time schedule and within the allocated manhour budget

* Diploma or similar with experience in Refinery / Petrochemical / Chemical / Power / Pharmaceutical Plant Projects.* Knowledge in 2D and 3D drafting Bentley Microstation V8i* Working knowledge of Bentley InRoads and/or Windes (Microdrainage) would be considered an advantage

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Designer Jobs,Civil Designer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

