Company Leap29

Location Netherlands

About the Role:

My Client is an international consultancy specialising in petrochemical and chemical projects all around Europe. They are currently requiring a Senior Buyer to work on various Dutch project in The Netherlands for a 6 month renewable contract.



The Senior Buyer will be required to have:

11 years experience as a Buyer

Experience in 3 lines of business

Knowledge of 3 types of contracts

Manage purchase orders

Manage correspondence with vendors

Experience in planning and monitoring work and coordinating with other disciplines



dutch speakers will only be considered for this position

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Engineer Jobs

Apply Apply Now