Leap29
Netherlands
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 8:56am

About the Role:

My Client is an international consultancy specialising in petrochemical and chemical projects all around Europe. They are currently requiring a Senior Buyer to work on various Dutch project in The Netherlands for a 6 month renewable contract.

The Senior Buyer will be required to have:
11 years experience as a Buyer
Experience in 3 lines of business
Knowledge of 3 types of contracts
Manage purchase orders
Manage correspondence with vendors
Experience in planning and monitoring work and coordinating with other disciplines

dutch speakers will only be considered for this position

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Contracts Engineer Jobs
