My Client is an international consultancy specialising in petrochemical and chemical projects all around Europe. They are currently requiring a Senior Buyer to work on various Dutch project in The Netherlands for a 6 month renewable contract.
The Senior Buyer will be required to have:
11 years experience as a Buyer
Experience in 3 lines of business
Knowledge of 3 types of contracts
Manage purchase orders
Manage correspondence with vendors
Experience in planning and monitoring work and coordinating with other disciplines
dutch speakers will only be considered for this position