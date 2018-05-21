Senior Bridge Engineer URGENT

Company Progressive GE

Overview

My client is urgently looking to fill 2 Senior Bridge Engineers for Sydney CBD office. In this position, you will join a growing team in the design and engineering of bridge upgrades, maintains and widening projects across Sydney and Melbourne. This opportunities will further your career progression with a global tier 2 design consultancy within the engineering industry. You will gain exposure to projects and programs that are at the forefront of technology. You'll be apart of a leading design consultancy within the engineering market, with global influence in civil and structural projects across a range of professions.





About the role



You will join a well established team in the design and engineering of bridges across the Sydney and Melbourne areas working with the Melbourne office. You will also work on a vast amount of road and highways projects across bridge tenders.



What you can bring

* 8-15 local years of Australian experience as a Bridge Engineer* Previous experience working on Bridges projects* Proven experience as a influence member of a bridge engineer team* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian-based consulting company

Benefits for you

* 6 month contract role with likely extension* Exposure to highly sort out projects* Be part of a global firm* Experience working on multiple aspects of design

