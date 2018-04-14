Senior Behavior Change Manager

About the Role:
The Role:
* Position: Behavior Change Manager/Consultant
* Location: Houston, TX
* Tentative Start Date: Monday 5/14/2018
* Duration: Slated through 11/30/2018, most likely to extend into 2019
* Job Description:
o Manager is seeking a BCM Rockstar - the ideal candidate will have over 10 years' experience as a change manager for IT Projects, and have the ability to take project details and effectively narrate the change to all levels of the organization.
HIGH LEVEL PROJECT DESCRIPTION/SCOPE:
* Deployments will have global impact, reaching all end users (75,000) in client.
* The Modern Collaboration & Communication Program is comprised of 6+ projects across rapidly evolving transformative IT capabilities:
o Video Conference
o Web & Audio Conference
o Video Broadcast/Podcast
o Presence Status, Instant Message
o Telephony and Voice Mail
o Enterprise Social Media
o Chat
o Collaboration Room Technologies
o Digital Signage
HIGH LEVEL JOB DESCRIPTION/SCOPE: Behavior Change Management
* Works within the Modern Collaboration & Communication series of projects to develop program level change management strategies, approaches, stakeholder management, and communications.
* Determines specific change impacts as it relates to current and future state on all Modern Collaboration& Communication Projects.
* Determines level of detail required in terms of approach for successful project solution delivery and develops appropriate change management plans.
* Responsible for creating and tracking all program level communication materials
* Maintains traditional BCM tools for the program as part of the Modern Collaboration & Communication program toolset (e.g., stakeholder identification/analysis, change impact analysis, change readiness assessment, etc...).
EXPERIENCE:
o 10+ years experience in change management experience within IT projects
o 15+ years in change management
o Global change management experience on large enterprise level IT projects and executive level communications
o client CPDEP experience preferred
