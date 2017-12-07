SEMS Document Controller

About the Role:
The Role:
This position goes beyond transmittals and coding; must be well versed in identifying, technical, and mechanical drawings and able to work with limited support from engineering team.
Requirements
* Ideal background doesn't necessarily include major operators, although that would be a plus. Upstream engineering support background, would even consider Jr Engineer with DC exposure.
* Essential to be able to identify the different types of technical documents without having to seek out engineering assistance
* Minimum 5 years direct experience within engineering firm preferred
* Strong working knowledge of Word, Excel, SharePoint essential - AutoCAD would be a plus also
* Ideal incumbent will be self-sufficient, able to work independently - will be left to work alone for the most part - minimal supervision - can hit the ground running
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years experience
Strong work knowledge of Word, Excel, Sharepoint
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
AutoCAD
About Fircroft:
