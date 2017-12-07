SEMS Document Controller

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

This position goes beyond transmittals and coding; must be well versed in identifying, technical, and mechanical drawings and able to work with limited support from engineering team.





Requirements

* Ideal background doesn't necessarily include major operators, although that would be a plus. Upstream engineering support background, would even consider Jr Engineer with DC exposure.

* Essential to be able to identify the different types of technical documents without having to seek out engineering assistance

* Minimum 5 years direct experience within engineering firm preferred

* Strong working knowledge of Word, Excel, SharePoint essential - AutoCAD would be a plus also

* Ideal incumbent will be self-sufficient, able to work independently - will be left to work alone for the most part - minimal supervision - can hit the ground running



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years experience

Strong work knowledge of Word, Excel, Sharepoint



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

AutoCAD



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now