Security Technician

RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):

ESSENTIAL

* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field preferred, or equivalent industry experience.

* 2-5 years of experience working with penetration tools.

* 2-5 years of experience working with vulnerability scanners.

* Firm understanding of Windows system administration and network security vulnerability and protection.

* Excellent interpersonal skills, as necessary to work effectively with staff at all levels.

* Excellent verbal/written communications skills.

* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

* Position requires high level of responsibility regarding confidential information; must maintain confidentiality at all times.

* ITIL V3 foundation or Intermediate certified Experience.

* Valid Driving license



