About the Role:

The Role:

Purpose:

The Security Supervisor is responsible for protecting all Company employees and property and providing customers who visit the Company facility with the information they require. The Supervisor is also responsible for the supervision of all Company Security Guards, the cleanliness of the guardhouse and the sale and account for public pay phone cards.



HSEQ Management:

* Participate with and in the Site's HSEQ structures

External and Internal Influences:

* Assist in assessing the external environment to identify external HSEQ requirements and determine the impact they may have with our client at site level

* Assist in the identification and development of systems/processes to address the external requirements to ensure continuous improvement at site

Performance Management:

* Assist in Compile the Site's HSEQ Management Systems Performance Report

Incident Reporting and Investigation:

* Investigate Incidents and communicate findings

* Follow up on the close out of corrective actions

Behavioural Monitoring:

* Capture or record Workplace Safety Observations



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Supervising and Directing

Oral Communication

Applying Expertise

Problem Solving

Coordinating and Controlling

Resilience

Initiative

Teamwork

Delivering Quality

Flexibility

Impact

Aware of Financial Impact



