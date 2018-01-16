About the Role:
The Role:
Purpose:
The Security Supervisor is responsible for protecting all Company employees and property and providing customers who visit the Company facility with the information they require. The Supervisor is also responsible for the supervision of all Company Security Guards, the cleanliness of the guardhouse and the sale and account for public pay phone cards.
HSEQ Management:
* Participate with and in the Site's HSEQ structures
External and Internal Influences:
* Assist in assessing the external environment to identify external HSEQ requirements and determine the impact they may have with our client at site level
* Assist in the identification and development of systems/processes to address the external requirements to ensure continuous improvement at site
Performance Management:
* Assist in Compile the Site's HSEQ Management Systems Performance Report
Incident Reporting and Investigation:
* Investigate Incidents and communicate findings
* Follow up on the close out of corrective actions
Behavioural Monitoring:
* Capture or record Workplace Safety Observations
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Supervising and Directing
Oral Communication
Applying Expertise
Problem Solving
Coordinating and Controlling
Resilience
Initiative
Teamwork
Delivering Quality
Flexibility
Impact
Aware of Financial Impact
About Fircroft:
