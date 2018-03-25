Scaffolding/Work-At-Height Adviser

Company Progressive GE

Location Oyo, Nigeria

About the Role:

A well known multinational oil and gas company is currently recruiting for a scaffolding/work-at-heights adviser to be based in Nigeria on a 12-month contract.

The work schedule is 6 days on and 1 day off.

MAIN FUNCTIONS

The position supports all field scaffolding / Work At Heights activities under project work scope.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Daily start of work coordination with contractors (Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), subcontractors)

* Review / approval of scaffold construction plans & Planning and Scheduling Engineer (PE) certifications

* Field auditing and Project Management Team (PMT) process & procedure support development

* Works with Project Safety Manager and Construction Manager in strategic planning for project's scaffolding & WAH initiatives

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* Training commensurate with extensive experience in scaffold system standards & design required

If this is of interest please apply with your most up to date CV ASAP as the closing date for this position is fast approaching.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

