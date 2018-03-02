Company WorleyParsons

SAP Construction Support Assistant

WorleyParsons is looking for a SAP Construction Support Assistant to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen on a contract basis for 6 months.

You will join the Project Controls function which provides Project Control services on projects to include planning, cost control, document control and estimating. Project controls is involved in all stages of the project life cycle including Concept, FEED and the EPC phases subject to scope of requirements.

Key Responsibilities

* Assist in the maintenance and update of the customer's SAP system in accordance with appropriate procedures.* Provide SAP support to Asset Construction Engineer and Asset Project Team with specific reporting or tasks.* Raising of notifications, work orders and networks within SAP maintenance / construction environment* Taking jobcard data from construction team and creating SAP jobcards to enable time and progress recording.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring compliance with company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

Essential Qualifications:

* Previous working experience of SAP enterprise system

Desirable Qualifications:

* Previous projects experience desirable, involved in SAP procurement or SAP construction / maintenance for large sized project or large sized-sub-element of a major project.* Working knowledge of SAP Procurement Management and/or Maintenance Management modules desirable but not essential* Demonstrates excellent team player skills.* Capable of communicating with project groups and third parties to agreed standards, systems, processes to meet the project and client requirements.* Capable of self-managing and applying co-ordinated approach to resolving issues in a timely manner.* Capable of working to challenging project targets.

