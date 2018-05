Company Ably Resources

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Sales Engineer

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 645768

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading engineering firm, are seeking a SALESPERSON in THAILAND.Located in Rayong, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term progression and career stability.The tasks associated with this opportunity include, but aren't limited to;*Analyse key prospects and market / industry segments to penetrate for new ventures & explore the needs of these segments for potential new market*Gathering market intelligence data, potential customers and competitors' information, identify potential pitfalls and hurdles & suggest solutions*Will be responsible for taking care of Software Solutions - Primarily for Ansys products, and other products as company may assignThe minimum requirements for this role are as follows;*At least 5 years of experience in Ansys Simulation*Previous experience in Simulation Sales & Business Development is essentialPlease send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com