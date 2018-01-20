Sales Representative - Oilfield Services and Software

Company Orion Group

Location Katy

About the Role:

Our client is one of the leading oilfield services companies and are seeking 2 Sales Executives for their Houston operation.



Reporting to the North America Sales Manager you will proactively and strategically sells tools, technologies and services within the defined Product Line segment. In alignment with the agreed sales plan, the Sales Representative also works to establish customer relationships that enable the identification of customer needs and the positioning of solutions.



Duties and Responsibilities:



* Ensure products and services are marketed, positioned and understood by key decision makers within client organizations

* Proposes solutions to customers formally (through pitches, presentations and tender submissions) and informally through networks, relationships, discussions

* Communicate/explain/position specialist product line technology

* Takes and executes sales orders utilizing appropriate tools, systems, processes and technology

* Supports and coordinates the [technical PL] education of internal sales community

* Responsible for relaying competitive information back to the appropriate product line stakeholders, including pricing, good/bad product performance, marketing material, activities, new products/technology etc.

* Submit technical abstracts or articles to industry publications and/or intercompany magazine.

* Maintains understanding of technical capabilities and service, and effectively communicates product line services and technology to customers

* Engages Account management and other Sales personnel

* Feeds back customer information, intelligence, requirements and requests to relevant stakeholders in a timely manner

* Ensures systems, including Salesforce are updated and maintained with appropriate sales data in a timely manner

* Provides tactical input to PL Sales Strategy when required

* Coaches and mentors junior Product Line sales personnel where appropriate

* Follows business objectives as outlined in the Business Management System (BMS).

* Ensures compliance with the Competence Assurance System.

* Performs duties according to the documented Quality Policy and comply with all requirements of the Quality Management System, Standard Operating Procedures, Work Place Instructions, and HSSE policies.

* Participates in product line demonstrations and training to customers where appropriate

* Follows all Corporate Compliance policies

* Performs various other duties assigned by line manager/ supervisor within the physical constrains of the job



Knowledge and Skills:

? Team Player

? Knowledge of Sales Cycles

? Experience of preparing and delivering client presentations

? Excellent Communication Skills

? Logical and methodical, results driven

? Having broader and advanced knowledge of company policy, products, services and operations

? Self-confidence and motivation, decisiveness, flexibility, sound business judgment, and determination.

? Advanced computer and presentation skills.

? Ability to work effectively under pressure.



Required Education:



* Relevant industry experience

* Business or Engineering diploma



Required Experience:



* Minimum 3 years of experience in the Oil & Gas Operations or Service Industry

* Knowledge and experience of Salesforce an advantage

* Ability to work unsupervised and under pressure to meet specific deadlines

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Account Manager Jobs

Salary £90 to £150 Per year

Apply Apply Now