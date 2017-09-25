Sales Manager (England)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electronics Engineer Jobs

Salary £40 to £50000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 617559

Our client are a North East of Scotland based Electronic Manufacturing company with an impressive and growing client base within the Energy, Aerospace & Defence, Medical and Industrial markets.Having recently acquired investment funding they are on their way to implementing a high growth business plan that will see them add a state of the art design facility and a further manufacturing facility to their portfolio within the next two years.DESCRIPTIONWe are currently looking for a highly motivated Sales Manager to look after the North of England and Southern Region. Candidates will ideally have a live network and experience within the Electronics Systems Manufacture, Electro-Mechanical Systems Assembly and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) market place.RESPONSIBILITIESReporting to the Managing Director, the Sales Manager will be responsible for identifying new leads and sales opportunities within the Electronic Systems Manufacture and Electro-Mechanical Systems Assembly and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) markets and growing existing customer accounts, supported by the design and operational teams.Performing a leading role in the sales process, including assessing customer requirements, building and proposing customised solutions and presenting, negotiating and closing the sale with the customer.Supporting the preparation of proposals and quotations.Work with the site program and project management teams and NPI teams to transition completed sales into working accountsREQUIREMENTSDegree/ HNC/D in technical discipline, preferred but not essentialMinimum of 5 years' experience within the EMS marketplace preferred.Experience within Energy, Aerospace and Defence, Marine, Medical or Industrial markets.Demonstrable experience of winning new business and account development.Experience of engagement with multi-national OEM'sStrong working knowledge of PCBA, box build and system integration processes.Strong strategic thinking and analytical skills combined with an ability to research informationAbility to manage geographical region and travel frequently as required.