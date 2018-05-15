Sales Manager – 3rd Party Electronic Technologies

Company NES Global Talent

Location Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Technical and sales related interaction with our Scotland and Ireland based clients.

Management of the sales process.

Developing and maintaining strong customer relationships.

Travel both within the UK and Ireland on a regular basis meeting with clients.

Attend Trade Exhibitions.

Competitor analysis.

Carry out overtime if and when required.

Strong technical background (electrical / electronic engineering or similar)

Extensive sales experience ideally in the subsea marketplace.

Strong focus on sales

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Sales Manager

Salary £40000 to £50000 Per year

Job ID 644767

This role focuses on developing the region and market share of the current product range whilst developing other opportunities for the entire portfolio.The ideal candidate has 5 to 10 years’ experience in selling 3rd party electrical components and electronic systems within the energy markets and/or public sectors to OEM’s and Distributors. Exposure to multiplexers would be advantageous.Being based in Aberdeen and covering UK & Ireland sales regions; this role will require the candidate to drive and so must hold a valid driving license. However, this is a combined internal and external sales role so will not require daily travel.The responsibilities are as follows:Character requirementsEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.