Sales Executive

About the Role:

A well established drilling specialist in Asia is looking to start up a new office in the Houston area to service North America.



It is seeking experienced sales managers and executives who have a background in mechanical engineering and strong technical knowledge in Drilling equipment and processes.



They have multiple direct hire positions available for candidates with 5-10 years of experience and knowledge of API6A & API6D valves

