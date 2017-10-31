About the Role:
Job title: Safety Technician
Ref No: 2017-9695
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Repsol OLS - Tartan
Duration: Ad Hoc
WorleyParsons are recruiting Safety Technicians on an Ad Hoc basis.
Basic purpose of the job
* To maintain all firefighting and lifesaving equipment and associated equipment in a safe and efficient manner, in compliance with all statutory requirements
* Carry out planned preventative, remedial and breakdown maintenance in accordance with Repsol's maintenance management system
Main Duties
* Carry out maintenance activities on fire fighting and lifesaving equipment and appliances
* Complete preventative and remedial maintenance in accordance with TMax schedule and work instructions, with particular emphasis on safety critical activities
* Carry out fault finding and diagnostic checks on all platform equipment, ensuring any repairs are addressed promptly
* Respond to breakdowns in a timely manner and carry out and apply effective fault finding and investigation techniques
* Carry out and participate in Root Cause Analysis to improve equipment reliability
* Ensure comprehensive work history is recorded in TMax and any follow up work and material required is identified
* Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change
* Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will increase efficiency in cost or time without loss of integrity and present idea(s) to relevant management
* Support and improve team performance by sharing knowledge and best practices.
* Participate in WGE competence scheme including any multi skilled role in accordance with the relevant competence framework
* Adopt a flexible working attitude to provide support across all departments to ensure team success
* Create, maintain & enhance effective working relations and identify and minimise interpersonal conflict
* Maintain effective communication with all work colleagues at all levels
* Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace
Health & Safety
* Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Repsol's HS&E policy, procedures and Safety Management System
* Be familiar with and follow the Repsol Golden Rules for Health and Safety at all times
* Comply with all relevant WorleyParsons HS&E policies and procedures where appropriate
* Actively participate and support all Repsol and WorleyParsons Health, Safety & Environmental plans, initiatives and improvements
* Carry out all activities in accordance with ISSOW including the following:
* Comprehensive and detailed Risk Assessments and Toolbox Talks
* Stop and re-asses any job where change is identified
* Report all accidents and incidents
* Carry out Emergency Response duties in accordance with Repsol's requirements
Specific Training / Specialist Skills
* BA Maintenance
* Fire Fighting Equipment & Extinguisher Maintenance
* Repsol ISSOW Level 2
* TMax Training