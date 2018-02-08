Company Progressive GE

Whitingham, Indiana

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a Safety Specialist for a contract with potential to go hire position with an oil & gas company to be based in Whiting, Indiana! The requirements for the position are listed below and looking for someone to start ASAP. Please apply if this job description matches your background perfectly.

Job Description:

* Duration - 6 Month Contract with potential to Extend/go Full Time at end of Contract

* 7+ Years (10-15 years preferred) experience in Safety / Process Safety

* Local Candidate preferred

* Owner / Operator background

* Petrochem / Chemical Manufacturing experience

* Great communication skills (ideal if have had experience in Training others)

* Confined space / hazardous atmosphere exposure

Bonus Skills:

* Has experience of working across multiple sites

* Has real Hunger and wants to grow

* Industrial Hygiene experience

* Degree qualified

* CSP certified

Schedule:

* 7am thru 4pm 5 days/week



Please reply with an updated resume & references if this opportunity fits your skill sets. If you know anyone who would be a suitable fit please refer this information to anyone you may know! Contact via email.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

