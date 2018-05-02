Safety Inspector for Completions and Frac Operations

Company Progressive GE

Location Canonsburg

About the Role:

Large Oil and Gas company in the Marcellus is hiring Safety Inspectors for their Completions and Frac Operations.

Job sites will be in PA, WV and OH.

This is a 3-6 month contract pilot program where upon completion there is a high chance of moving into a Senior Safety Inspector role and making even more money on a 6-12 month extension of contract.

Looking for someone with solid Safety experience onshore in Completions or Frac operations. This is a 14/14 rotation paying $475 per day rate which will be broken into a 12 hour hourly rate. Inspectors will receive $40 per diem per day to help with rental vehicle or personal vehicle expenses as well as $0.54 per mile while driving in the field. Lodging will be covered and expensed. Inspectors will receive 1 travel day per hitch to help cover the cost of flights or travel to start/end hitch.

Needing someone to start May 9th if possible, but open to working with someone on start dates if the right fit.





Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Advisor Jobs,HSE Consultant Jobs,HSE Inspector Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now