Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Safety Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 641021

Our Client is Seeking a Safety Engineer to support Asset Decommissioning.Principle Duties;*Assess Decommissioning platform removal bids and develop H&S scope of work for contractor.*Support or develop bridging documents for interaction with the decommissioning contract(s).*Risk assess and evaluate activities performed by decommissioning contractor under direct Marathon Supervision.*Identify studies required for and coordinate preparation and submission of the Brae Bravo Dismantling Safety Case.*Act as Focal Point between Occupational Safety and Technical Safety teams Decommissioning.Minimum Qualifications;*Honours Bachelor's Degree or Master's DegreeEssential Experience;*Minimum 7 years' experience in offshore oil and gas or refining or petrochemical or LNG industry, of which 5 years must have been directly involved in Technical Safety and/or Safety Management Systems development and implementation.Desirable Experience;*Experience of decommissioning project(s) and safety case development. Experience of incident reporting, incident metrics and safety management systems.Rate will be market led and dependent on experience.