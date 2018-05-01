Safety Engineer

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 5:16am

About the Role:

Our Client is Seeking a Safety Engineer to support Asset Decommissioning.

Principle Duties;

*Assess Decommissioning platform removal bids and develop H&S scope of work for contractor.

*Support or develop bridging documents for interaction with the decommissioning contract(s).

*Risk assess and evaluate activities performed by decommissioning contractor under direct Marathon Supervision.

*Identify studies required for and coordinate preparation and submission of the Brae Bravo Dismantling Safety Case.

*Act as Focal Point between Occupational Safety and Technical Safety teams Decommissioning.


Minimum Qualifications;

*Honours Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree

Essential Experience;

*Minimum 7 years' experience in offshore oil and gas or refining or petrochemical or LNG industry, of which 5 years must have been directly involved in Technical Safety and/or Safety Management Systems development and implementation.

Desirable Experience;

*Experience of decommissioning project(s) and safety case development. Experience of incident reporting, incident metrics and safety management systems.

Rate will be market led and dependent on experience.
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Sub_Category 
Safety Engineering Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
641021