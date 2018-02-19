Rotating Equipment Engineer

Company Fircroft

You will be working a 2/2 week rotation both on and offshore delivering across our assets within the Southern North Sea, and Bacton and Dimlington Gas Terminals. Primarily when onshore you will be based at our office in Norwich. Reporting to the Deputy Asset Superintendent you will be responsible for improving the availability and reliability of offshore high speed rotating equipment and delivery of major work scopes. Flexibility is required to be hands on across our assets as required.

Our Client operates a mixed fleet of turbine compressor and generation sets with Rolls-Royce RB211s & Avons, Siemens TA/TB, SGT600, Solar Mars & Saturn engines. Whilst it is not expected that the candidate will be fully conversant with each type, a broad range and understanding is required



? Control and implementation of planned maintenance activities for rotating equipment vendors and provision of onshore support to the offshore assets for the Southern North Sea and Bacton Gas Terminal.



? Responsible for updating Maintenance management systems to ensure maintenance planning and execution information is current & accurate.



? Attend vendor co-ordination meetings, project HAZOPs and design review meetings. Be responsible for the approval of project commissioning procedures and reviewing vendors' machinery test procedures including witnessing testing.



? Oversee the project manage repair and overhaul of both Onshore and Offshore rotating equipment, control of vendors executing work on Rotating Machinery assets.



? Maintain and continuously refine machinery maintenance strategies. Define machinery specific basic care requirements and planned maintenance tasks for gas turbines and compressors. Define operating and condition based maintenance regimes for gas turbines and compressors.



? Develop and apply gas turbine and compressor performance monitoring programs. Carry out failure mode analysis of gas turbines and compressors. Carry out critical spares reviews for gas turbines and compressors. Initiate machinery reliability improvements & proactively design out reliability problems in gas turbines and compressors.



? Promote the use of best technology to increase production efficiency. Manage costs by controlling spending and promoting a challenging cost culture to ensure best value is obtained from suppliers and contractors.

? Issues, technical alerts / bulletins and spares rationalization ensuring maximum uptime. As part of the review consider new technology is evaluated for existing problems or opportunities for improvement.



? Provide safety leadership to the onshore or offshore teams by making the appropriate interventions to prevent unsafe situations or unacceptable risks being taken whilst ensuring work is carried out efficiently. Need to challenge traditional thinking where appropriate.

? Ensure full compliance with all Health Safety and Environmental responsibilities



? Engineering Degree or HNC/HND and or relevant experience

? Knowledge of the support and maintenance of rotating equipment

? Proven expertise with supporting gas turbine and other rotating equipment controls and

instrumentation

? A general appreciation of turbine control is an advantage however in depth PLC knowledge

is not required



