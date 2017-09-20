Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Rotating Equipment Maintenance Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Review and analyse maintenance records in CMMS (Maximo) and make recommendations for improvement & optimization.

Develop and recommend asset maintenance strategies for Rotating Equipment and wider Mechanical assets

Responsible for proposing, creating and reviewing planned maintenance amendments for existing, new and deleted equipment.

Review failures and downtime and provide advice to improve asset maintainability and operability. Review current Condition based maintenance (CBM) activities and recommend improvements

Responsible for creating and reviewing planned maintenance (PM) amendments for offshore equipment for core maintenance teams including: work scope, resources, materials, tools, drawings and documentation.

Review vendor reports and advise on trends, follow-up work and improvements.

Participate in and provide functional input to FMECA and RCM studies.

Work in accordance with agreed performance standards/targets/goals.

Actively contribute towards continuous improvement initiatives.

Compliance with and commitment to:

Company Corporate Management System

Company Operational Safety Case

Environmental Policy and Procedures

Company Policies and Procedures

Asset Safety, Operations and Maintenance Plans



Qualifications & Experience:

BEng or HND/HNC in Relevant Engineering discipline

Preferably Chartered / Incorporated Engineer

Oil & Gas UK Medical certificate

Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET

Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)

Extensive experience as a Rotating Equipment Engineer in an operational environment, preferably working as a technical authority (TA)

Rotating Equipment maintenance strategy development including but not limited to: Reciprocating Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, Gas Turbines, Pumps - Centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, gear pumps, screw pumps, diaphragm pumps

Extensive experience of CBM strategies and technology associated with rotating equipment

Direct experience of Maximo

Experience of PMO

RCA, RCM, FMEA

Onshore & Offshore experience including North Sea Environment





Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916152.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

