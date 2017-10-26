Roll Out Engineer

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

You will be experienced in working with users to assist them through a desktop upgrade/refresh/rollout. You will be part of the team upgrading 400+ Desktops, 650+ Monitors and 40+ laptops to ensure they are all fully functional and able to access, not only locally installed software but also applications such as Citrix.



Key Skills;

Knowledge of Microsoft Desktop Operating Systems - Windows 7-10

Detailed understanding of PC hardware and software, primarily Office 365 / Outlook

Knowledge of different types of files and data in Windows

Good problem solving capabilities, able to resolve mist desktop technical issues

Peripherals (Printers etc)

Mobile Devices (iPhones)



You will need to hold a clean UK drivers licence.



The Company:

Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



About Fircroft:

