T&O role (Talent and Organization) - Change Manage

About the Role:

The Role:

Translates the strategic direction and business objectives established by clients into holistic change management and talent strategies.

Leverages Company's methods, tools, and assets to design solutions for complex organizational change challenges including operating model changes, large IT implementations, merger integration, and other large transformation programs.

Understands stakeholder engagement, organization alignment, change planning, and change measurement and communication requirements for large scale transformations.

Confirms deliverable, resource needs, and work plans on new assignments with limited guidance from their Company supervisor.

Manages small-to-medium size teams and oversees team work activities to achieve milestones, quality deliverable and business outcomes.

Uses considerable judgment to drive day-to-day change activities while providing the appropriate levels of support and coaching for Company and/or client team members.

Effectively leverages their direct Company supervisor to help mitigate risks and resolve complex challenges before they become issues.

Demonstrates strong interpersonal skills with clients and Company executives.

Experience managing a virtual team, large-scale and/or global project experience, and Organizational Design and change implications of large scale IT programs.

Experience managing teams defining and rolling out the following change deliverable: Journey management strategy and supporting leadership engagement plan, Multi-phase change impact assessment and adoption strategy (Change plan), stakeholder (customer, employee, regulator (only as needed)) assessment (including internal change capability assessment), Organization and role impact assessment (including Point of View (PoV) on a future operating model as needed), Training needs analysis, Training and performance support strategy including curriculum plan, Communication strategy, plan and prepared communications, Behavioral change adoption strategy, plan and content

Keeps up to date on the latest digital trends in talent transformation, strategies to manage change from new technologies (AI, robotics, automation, etc.) and can present a point of view on the talent implications for large organizations



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Over 10 years in consulting company if work in oil and gas field is preferable.

Project Management skill

Consultant skill

Change Management

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

