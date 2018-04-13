Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Risk Management Analyst, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Deliver project risk management & analysis support to various dynamic projects during different phases of the project life cycle.

Perform Probabilistic Cost & Schedule Risk Analyses- Build simplified project schedule models, map the Technical, Economic, Commercial, Organisational and Political parameters and Opportunity/Risk Register entries to the model elements, and quantify these impacts into duration/ cost ranges (including the unknown unknowns).

Assess and establish appropriate probability distributions for each element.

Analyse and iterate the model output and develop overview presentation material to explain the results and key cost & schedule risk areas.

Interpret and explain Cost & Schedule Risk Analysis output to Project Leadership and Review teams.

Facilitating probabilistic training and sharing of required skills with less experienced risk team members is a key deliverable.

Experience and Qualifications

Engineering Degree and/or Certification as a Risk Management Professional or equivalent experience.

Sufficient industry experience as Risk Management Professional.

Fully versed with Project Risk Tools, Primavera Risk Analysis (Pertmaster)

Project experience with engineering, constructions and/or commissioning activities from major upstream or downstream projects.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919182

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

