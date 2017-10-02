Risk & Loss Prevention Engineer/Specialist 1

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Scope of Work:

* Loss Prevention Engineer:

- provides overall design guidance and operational surveillance for process safety systems in Upstream Oil and Gas Facilities.

- Ensures that loss prevention plans are developed, effectively implemented, and concerns addressed.

- Either independently or through a team of multi-disciplinary engineers / professionals identify hazards inherent in facility design and operations.

- Characterize these safety hazards with good engineering practices, determine risk, and develop mitigations.

- Keep Management informed of loss prevention issues that could potentially jeopardize Project or Assets Objectives.



* Project Risk Coordinator:

- provides overall risk management guidance and leadership for Project Teams.

- Develops, maintains, and leads implementation of the Risk Management and Human Factors Plan.

- Stewards risk management findings to closure.

- Keeps Management informed of risk management issues that could potentially jeopardize Project Objectives



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

BS engineer degree preferred



