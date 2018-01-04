Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Title: Rigging Foreman

Purpose / RoleTo lead teams of competent rigging personnel in the safe & timely execution of lifting operations ensuring all lifting activities are properly planned, appropriately supervised & Implemented in a safe & efficient manner in compliance with UK Statutory Regulations & Client/WorleyParsons standards & procedures for lifting operations.Key aims & objectivesDeliver a high quality rigging & moving loads function in support of the overall project objectives & deliverablesPrime responsibilities & duties:Lead & direct rigging personnel engaged in the implementation of lifting & moving loads using manual & power operated lifting equipment such as cranes, hoists, winches, etcImplement all applicable company/project policies, working practices & procedures, ensuring at all times that all lifting activities are completed safely & efficiently & within the boundaries of the approved lifting plan & safe system of work (ISSOW)Review all lift plans to ensure that they are appropriate for the lifting operation in hand, the correct approval & authorisation process has been followed, & that the prescribed risk controls measures are in place (when the lift involves working at height the incumbent must ensure that a rescue plan is in place & the appropriate rescue equipment is available at the location of the lift)Ensure that the lifting equipment selected for the lifting operation has been subjected to the required pre use visual integrity inspection & confirm it is fit for purposeMaintains the short term rigging & moving loads activity plan & discusses progress & any deviations with the relevant project disciplines with line management & the relevant project craft & engineering disciplinesEnsure that all lift team members have the necessary competence for performing their roles, are aware of the procedures to be followed, & their specific responsibilities in the safe execution of the liftMonitor & evaluate the performance of the rigging personnel involved in the lifting operations to ensure that adequate HSSE standards are maintained & the rigging service execution continually meets schedule & quality standardsSupport the development of a suitable & competent work force capable of the safe execution of lifting operations, particularly Stage 1 & 2 trainee riggersQualifications/Training EssentialAppropriate documented evidence confirming the trade* A Valid Competent Person Qualification issued by one of the following award bodies :LOLER Competent Person (Certificate of Competence OPITO)ECITB Appointed Person - Appointed Person Moving Loads (Certificate of Training) & TAP01 Planning a Rigging Operation (Certificate of Achievement)Rigging Loft ManagementManaging Working at HeightUse of Fall Arrest Suspension & rescue EquipmentWorking at Height/Harness Equipment UserISSOWBOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST*All CPCS A61 Appointed Person (Blue Card) certification to be referred to Training & Competency Advisor Desirable Assessor or Verifier qualificationManual Handling AssessorAppropriate Supervisory QualificationBanksman/Slinging Stage 3 (OPITO)Experience Essential:Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman role in rigging & lifting operations & a valid qualification of Competence PersonPersonal qualities, aptitudes & skillsAbility to comm& the respect of his workforce, & develop excellent working relationships with all other department personnel as well as client managementAbility to read & understanding specifications, drawings, & all other discipline related project & engineering documentationAbility to communicate & give concise & clear instructions in an efficient & effective way to his subordinates & liaise with other discipline foremen to ensure the optimum utilization of available work force & achievement of the overall objective of successful completion of the projectCompetencies - technicalBe capable of inspection for malfunction, wear & tear, stress deformation, corrosion, misuse of, & alterations to the original design of lifting appliances & removing such items from possible useBe knowledgeable of the requirements of lifting equipment certification & for maintaining a register of all project owned portable lifting equipment on the installationDemonstrate the ability to deliver all rigging & lifting workscopes to the required/specified project/industry standards.Demonstrate ability to develop lifting plans & risk assessment for all lift categories up to complicated.

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Rigger / Scaffolder Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now