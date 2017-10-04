Company Progressive GE

Location Farnborough,Hampshire,England

About the Role:

A leading electronics company have an immediate requirement for a Hardware RF Microwave Design Engineer to join their team in Farnborough. If you have experience designing RF systems, then you may be the Engineer we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Hardware RF Microwave Design Engineer, you'll be responsible for overseeing the RF performance of systems, ensuring that customers and clients receive products which meet their demands. You'll have the ability to design and build the RF parts of Electronic Warfare systems (up to 40GHz), as well as test the performance of various systems.

You'll work on an initial 6 month contract on a rate of up to £45 per hour

What skills/experience should you have?

* Experience designing RF systems (DC-40GHz), ideally for EW/radar applications* Knowledge of testing using high end RF test equipment such as spectrum analysers, power meters, frequency counters, oscilloscopes and phase network analysers* Experience working with radar and related electronic warfare RF systems, particularly RWR/ELINT receivers and DRFM-based jammers/target generators* Degree in electronic engineering, physics or similar industry experience

If you have the ability to write specifications for RF parts and their interfaces and are seeking an immediate contract opportunity, then we want to hear from you. Get in touch, today!

