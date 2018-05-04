Revit Civil/Structural Drafter

Company Progressive GE

Civil Drafter

This current opportunity will further your career progression with a global tier 1 design consultancy within the engineering industry. You will gain exposure to projects and programs that are leading in their field, used on some of the biggest, most influence projects happening now in Melbourne.

My client is a leading design consultancy within the engineering market, with global influence in civil and structural projects across a range of professions. In this role you will bring extensive Revit and AutoCAD experience and join an expert team based in Melbourne CBD. You will work on a vast amount of bridge, and rail projects and also road and highways.

* 4+ years Australian experience as a structural drafter* Extensive knowledge and experience working on bridge and rail* Expert ability in using Revit* Experience in AutoCAD and Microstation* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian-based consulting company

* 6 month contract role with likely extension* Exposure to highly sort out projects* Join thriving and competitive team* Be part of a global firm* Experience working on multiple aspects of design

If you have the essential experience and you would be interested in working as Civil Drafter in a large influence design consultancy in Melbourne , please 'Apply Now' with an updated copy of your CV for review. Alternatively, you can call Melissa Gadzev on (02) 9285 1000 for a confidential discussion.

Full working rights in Australia (MUST)

