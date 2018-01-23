Resident Field Service Engineer

Company Fircroft

Represent Client as Site Resident Engineer on Customer Paper Manufacturing Facility.



- Provides Hardware support on site for QCS and DCS equipment, including preventive and corrective maintenance, spares management and other system healthcare activities, including out of hours support,

- Provides application support on site and by remote access connection where appropriate

- Develops strong working relationship with customer across production and engineering

- Provides support on control optimisation and application engineering

- Fulfils maintenance contract obligations,

- Promotes Client products and services in conjunction with Sales and Account managers,

- Services, after initial training, the full range of systems, DCS and QCS, including configuration, calibration, modification, cleaning, adjustment, Preventative and Corrective maintenance and pertinent documentation,

- Supports any onsite commissioning as part of project team in future project works

- Supports and contributes to existing maintenance procedures, evolution planning, operational methods, process measurement and control,

- Promotes sales of maintenance services and equipment, including spare parts, and advises Sales department of possible sales leads,

- Assists Sales and Account management with preparation of quotations,

- Be available on an 'on call' basis to advise customers out of hours and, if necessary, make unscheduled site visits, whether or not formally on call,

- Prepares and writes technical reports for internal and external use,

- Other duties as allocated by line manager





Requirements

Essential

- Degree or HND in Electrical or Measurement & Control Engineering

- Clean Driving Licence (UK)

- Self Motivated and able to work unsupervised

- Demonstrate excellent customer focus

- Good networking skills

- Results orientation



Desirable

- Knowledge of Paper Industry

- Knowledge of QCS and DCS systems

- Commercial awareness





