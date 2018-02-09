Reservoir Engineer (Middle East)

Company Orion Group

We are currently recruiting on behalf of our international client to supporting them in adding a Reservoir Engineer to their team in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is a residential assignment for a candidate with extensive experience in US shale plays.

* Previous experience in a similar role

* Have US unconventional experience

* Experience of working with a Multinational workforce, ideally in the Middle East

There is an attractive package on offer for the successful applicant including competitive day rate, insurance, flights, accommodation and other benefits.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion:

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

