Reservoir Engineer - Kuwait, Kuwait

A fantastic opportunity has arose for highly experienced Reservoir Engineer, to join a well-established prestigious company in Kuwait. This is your chance to become a part of company that has a long standing in history within the oil business, and many other sectors.As the ideal Reservoir Engineer you will be required to complete day to day tasks on a Tight Gas Oil project.Duties Include:• Involvement in the estimation of reservoir performance.• Involvement in the forecasting of reservoir performance.• Complete development planning (Primary, Secondary & EOR) by the analysis of historical field production & well surveillance data.• Developing and applying reservoir optimization techniques for enhancing cost effective oil + gas recoveries from the field.In order to be consider as a potential applicant for the Reservoir Engineer Position, you will need the following:• 10-15 years' experience with the Reservoir Engineer industry.• Degree Educated to a minimum of MSc level.• Have experience on either Sandstone or Carbonate reservoirs.• Experienced with Eclipse software for reservoir modelling.• PVT and Well test analysis experience.• Production Optimization expertise.In return for your hard work my client will provide you with:• 12 month renewable contract.• Competitive Tax free daily rate.• Accommodation.• Flights.Do not hesitate to apply for this position, and click on the links provided.