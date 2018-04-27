Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Reservoir Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Develop a reservoir management strategy for each field to maximise production and optimise the economic recovery

Work with the Production Engineer to develop a cost effective monitoring strategy to verify the integrity of the reservoir management strategy

Build and maintain appropriate reservoir models incorporating geoscience interpretations of static reservoir properties

Identify options to increase production and optimise recovery

As part of a multidisciplinary subsurface team, evaluate the incremental production and reserves for each opportunity

Describe the key risks and quantify the uncertainties

Maintain a ranked inventory of development opportunities for the field

Identify and develop study and monitoring programmes to improve understanding and reduce the uncertainty and risks associated with the development options

In conjunction with other function groups prepare a business case describing the opportunity, detailing the benefits, costs and risks

Develop Life of Field production profiles and maintain auditable booked reserves estimates and reserves reports

Provide input to the business planning processes

Write concise reports for all studies and maintain comprehensive, accessible, up-to-date records of input and interpreted data

Qualifications

Engineering or Geoscience degree equivalent

Skills & Experience

Previous experience in reservoir engineering with Oil & Gas operating companies

UKCS experience

Contract position

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

