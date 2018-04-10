Reservoir Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
* Provide guidance to support the Reservoir Leadership Team in achieving desired performance objectives
* Support / Advise Reservoir Leadership Team to aid in maintaining high technical standards
* Develop plans / programs as required by the Reservoir Management team
* Guide / support reservoir engineers to establish and implement plans that meet reservoir engineering requirements
* Experienced in reservoir simulation and able to perform / guide detailed simulation studies
* Perform / guide simulation and other studies to evaluate various depletion schemes and to investigate technical issues
* Perform all related studies necessary to perform simulation studies including Pressure, Volume, Temperature (PVT), inflow/outflow, relative permeability, Special Core Analysis Laboratory (SCAL) and other evaluations
* Perform depletion plan assessments to support the company in asset acquisition evaluations
* Lead and/or participate in Peer Reviews to insure high technical standards are maintained
* Provide necessary input to drilling, facilities, and other groups as required to support projects
* Willing to mentor less experienced reservoir engineers in performing simulation and other studies
* Document results in a comprehensive and understandable format, both in written and in graphic forms
* Provide timely and focused updates of results/plans to management/partners/others
This is a level 3 , 20 years experience
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
* Develop project-specific strategies with the Project Team to address identified risks and challenges
* Support risk assessments and studies as defined in the Project Risk Management Plan, and ensure results are addressed as relevant field work is executed
* Support uncertainty analysis studies and value of information assessments for data acquisition plans
* Share safety-related Lessons Learned across project(s) and within the company
* May facilitate Reservoir Team meetings
* May be assigned other services / studies by the Reservoir Leadership Team
* Maintains a high degree of ethical conduct
* Ability to work in environment with changing priorities
* Develop / deliver technical presentations
* Provide regulatory compliance support as required
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS]
* University degree or equivalent
* 20+ years of demonstrated work experience in Reservoir Engineering positions in Oil & Gas Industry
* Exceptional knowledge of reservoir engineering fundamentals and technical skills
* Experienced in building, running and evaluating dynamic models to evaluate various technical issues
* Knowledge of how to conduct reservoir simulation studies to address required issue in a timely and efficient manner
* Capability to identify issues and solutions and conduct reservoir evaluations independently
* Willingness to direct and guide the work of less experienced engineers
* Good interpersonal and communication skills
* Initiative and problem solving capability with flexibility to react to unforeseen conditions
* Ability to work under pressure in an environment which expects the highest levels of customer service, confidentiality and ethical behaviour
* Working knowledge of reservoir management practices, processes, and expectations.
* Ability and desire to function in an integrated project team environment, develop successful working relationships with EMCS emphasis on effective communications in an integrated team environment
* Must be able to effectively communicate / influence multiple levels, from Senior Level Manager to worker
* Willingness to travel / live away from home for extended time periods
* Proficient in use of computers and programs such as Microsoft Office
* Read, write, and speak fluent English, as required to function effectively within a Project Team
* No training will be provided (other than company specific safety standards and procedures)
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Prudhoe Bay, Alaska Internal responsibilities:
- Technical endorsement for drillwells, rig and non rig workovers
- Operator management - Reservoir key focus area development and implementation
- Reserve updates o Company Plan, drilling and project reappraisals
External responsibilities:
- Operator interface and influence
o Use staff-level meetings to build technical credibility, maximize early influence on field-level planning (Asset Depletion Plans) and execution (well and project design)
o Use management-level scheduled meetings to influence strategic, asset-level decisions
o Use Operator's Area Development Plan to build alignment on required studies, reservoir management and depletion strategies, investment opportunities
o Interact with other owners to influence Operator in critical areas
