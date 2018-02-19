Company Orion Group

Location Oman,Middle East

About the Role:

Our client a E&P Company is looking for an experienced Reservoir Engineer to work with them in Oman.

It is 2-3 years Contract role.

Responsibilities

* Conduct reservoir engineering studies (simulation, analytical) to support field development plan

* Advanced knowledge and skills of using Eclipse, PVTP, MBAL, OFM, Sapphire and PEEP

* Formulate optimum development plan for hydrocarbon recovery

* Reserves estimation and reporting in accordance to SEC guidelines

* Perform economics evaluations and risk analysis for projects

* Forecast short term and long term production outlook

* Liaise with operation, drilling, facility, exploration and other internal departments as well as with third party contractors

* Perform reservoir management activities such as well planning, field reviews, reservoir surveillance and work overs

* Plan, follow-up and QC fluid and rock laboratory experiments

* Monitor and supervision less experience staff

* Provide reservoir engineering support for exploration activities

Skills/Qualifications

* Minimum of 15 years' experience engineers in oil industry

* Relevant experience in oil and/or gas reservoirs with modelling experience

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

