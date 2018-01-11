Reservoir Engineer

Company NES Global Talent

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Subsea / Deepwater Engineer Jobs

Salary £3500 to £3575 Per week

Job ID 628989

NES Global Talent is currently recruiting for a Reservoir/Petroleum Engineer for a 9 month contract in Aberdeen. Within the role, you will be working for an operator and be responsible for leading and managing all reservoir engineering related deliverables associated with a number of existing North Sea projects.The role focusses on reservoir and base management along with reservoir engineering support to on-going projects to maximise value before field COP. These include propped fracturing, recompletions and deliquification options.• Responsible for managing resource and reserves progression in accordance with company standards.• Responsible for subsurface communications with partners• Reservoir performance management, long term production forecasting, option identification and resource progression• Communication of subsurface risk and uncertainty to enable informed Area decisions.• Integration with other functions, especially Ops, Commercial and Wells• Support of Area Development Planning processes, and responsible for subsurface inputs to this• Understanding of classical reservoir engineering and application to gas fields• Experience of Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management• Experienced user of Mbal, Prosper, Gap and NexusPlease apply with an updated CV if you wish to be considered for the above role.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.